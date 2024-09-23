Week 3 recap: Is Travis Kelce cooked? Is Sam Darnold an MVP? Doomsday in Dallas? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 3's Sunday slate had upsets, comebacks and some downright confusing results. Pinch hitting in the host chair for Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski joins Andy Behrens to breakdown all the fantasy implications from Sunday's action. The two determine which games you should care the most about from a fantasy perspective, the games you should care about a little and the games that could have been an email:

(1:00) - Scott's Care/Don't Care monologue for SNF Chiefs- Falcons

(3:45) - Scott and Andy's games they really care about: BAL@DAL,HOU@MIN, PHI@NO, DET@AZ

(20:00 - Scott and Andy's games they sort of care about: LAC@PIT, CHI@IND, SF@LAR

(35:50) - Scott and Andy's games that could have been an email: GB@TEN, DEN@TB, NYG@CLE, CAR@LV, MIA@SEA

