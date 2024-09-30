Week 5 Overreaction: Alabama vs. Georgia was game of the year & Miami stays alive | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Did we witness the game of the year between Georgia and Alabama? On today's show, Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde react to one of the craziest finishes for an SEC game in recent memory. They break down the amazing performances of Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams (did you know that he's 17?). And, they question what went wrong for Georgia with a brutal schedule ahead.

Also on today's show, they discuss if Miami rightfully won on a dropped hail mary by Virginia Tech, UNLV moving on from Matt Sluka, and an extremely chaotic race for the Big 12. Additionally, they checked in on Penn State beating Illinois, Notre Dame holding off Louisville, Ole Miss falling to Kentucky, and Auburn dropping another SEC game.

(1:47) Georgia vs Alabama

(21:26) Miami vs Virginia Tech

(28:55) UNLV vs Fresno State

(39:17) Big 12 craziness

(46:51) Penn State vs Illinois

(48:29) Notre Dame vs Louisville

(50:12) Ole Miss vs Kentucky

(51:36) Auburn vs Oklahoma

(53:38) Small Sample Heisman

(58:11) Say Something Nice

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts