Weekend with no sweeps, can we please see Paul Skenes at the plate and some Home Run Derby news

Despite plenty of opportunities for a four-game sweep (otherwise known as a mop) no team was able to clean up this weekend. And there weren’t any three-game sweeps either!

On this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz go through all the weekend’s series and they have segments galore to get us through Monday.

Jake and Jordan bring back one of their favorite segments, “Sorry For Your Mentions,” and read some of their favorite replies to the Cubs’ social media posts. Then the go into their “Nuclear Overreaction” segment, and decide how the Pirates can ignite their struggling offense. The main suggestion: get Paul Skenes up to the dish.

The guys then have a laugh about José Iglesias’s musical performance after the Mets game in the “First Time For Everything” segment, and then they hand out their “Player of the Weekend” award to Spencer Bivens of the Giants, who made his first start, struck out Shohei Ohtani twice and celebrated accordingly. After that, Jake launched into turbo mode to power through the rest of the weekend games, and finally they give an update on the Home Run Derby.

(0:00) Welcome back

(2:24) Mopportunity knocks: recapping all the four-game series

(28:20) Sorry for your mentions: Cubs fans are not holding back on Twitter

(33:50) Nuclear overreaction: is it time for Paul Skenes to get back to hitting to help the Pirates offense?

(38:40) José Iglesias performs his new hit song OMG after the Mets’ win

(42:25) Spencer Bivens of the Giants earns “Player of the Weekend” honors

(52:00) There are some new rules for the Home Run Derby

