West Virginia responds to 2025 NCAA tournament snub: 'Shocked, saddened and disappointed'

As the 2025 NCAA tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday, there were bound to be a few notable exclusions. One of these was West Virginia, who fell just short of the tournament as the first of the first four out.

With a 19-13 record, and a 10-10 Big 12 record, the Mountaineers were quickly viewed as one of the tournament's biggest snubs. West Virginia seems to agree, with the Mountaineers publicly stating that they believe they deserved that final spot.

A few hours after the bracket was announced, West Virginia posted a statement from head coach Darian DeVries on social media addressing the snub.

"Obviously, we are extremely shocked, saddened and disappointed with not being selected for the NCAA Tournament. We strongly believe that we have a resume that is worthy of an NCAA Tournament team," DeVries said. "I am incredibly proud of this team and what they accomplished. They poured their hearts into this season and put all their collective efforts into making the NCAA tournament, and I believe they did that."

Statement from coach Darian DeVries. pic.twitter.com/AWPchdJ3du — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 17, 2025

Soon after the snub was announced, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker released a statement on social media, saying that he was "heartbroken." He posted the statement alongside a list of the Mountaineers' accolades from the season, which included six wins over Quad 1 teams and four wins over ranked teams, including then-No. 2 Iowa State and then-No. 3 Gonzaga.

"I can't comprehend this team being left out. Our resume was better than several teams in the field and it's a terrible travesty that we weren't included," Baker wrote.

Heartbroken for @WVUhoops. I can’t comprehend this team being left out. Our resume was better than several teams in the field and it’s a terrible travesty that we weren’t included. I have so much appreciation for @Coach_DeVries, our coaching staff and players. They deserved… pic.twitter.com/SDOemgXeZ0 — Wren Baker (@wrenbaker) March 16, 2025

West Virginia was passed over in the tournament in favor of North Carolina, which made the tournament as the last at-large team in the field.

UNC AD Bubba Cunningham is the chair of the selection committee, prompting some to raise eyebrows at the Tar Heels' inclusion. However, Cunningham and Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, who is the committee's vice chair, clarified to CBS that Cunningham was sent out of the room when UNC was being discussed, as per the committee's policy.

Gill said that the Tar Heels would not have made the tournament if UAB had beaten Memphis in the AAC championship game on Sunday.

Still, the snub is a tough blow for West Virginia, with many getting the sense that the committee made the wrong choice. After the selection show, Cunningham cited a season-ending injury for Mountaineers guard Tucker DeVries — the coach's son — as part of the reasoning for leaving West Virginia out. But DeVries only played in eight games before suffering the injury in December, and undergoing surgery last month.

Instead, UNC will be the ones going dancing, playing San Diego State in a play-in game on Friday for the No. 11 seed. West Virginia, meanwhile, will be staying home.