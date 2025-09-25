What we know about Dallas ICE sniper suspect Joshua Jahn

(DALLAS) -- The man suspected of the shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Wednesday opened fire "indiscriminately" from a nearby rooftop, killing one detainee and wounding two others in a van, authorities said.

The shooting suspect was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Authorities said he took his own life.

Here's what we know about the suspect.

Suspect allegedly left behind note about ICE

FBI Director Kash Patel posed that Jahn allegedly left a handwritten note that read, "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?" -- referring to armor-piercing bullets.

Patel also said "further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning," with the suspect allegedly downloading a document titled "Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management" that contained a "list of DHS facilities."

Jahn also allegedly "searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents," Patel said. He added the suspect "conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the 'Charlie Kirk Shot Video'" between Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

'Anti-ICE' messages on casings

There is no word yet on a possible motive.

However, FBI officials said rounds found near the suspect contained "messages that are anti-ICE in nature."

Patel released an image of recovered shell casings, including one that had been engraved with the phrase "ANTI ICE," he said.

While no officers were injured, the Department of Homeland Security said the shooting was "an attack on ICE law enforcement."

A spokesperson for the University of Texas – Dallas said that a person matching Jahn’s name and date of birth had "briefly attended" the university "over a decade ago."

Childhood friends remember avid gamer

Two childhood friends told ABC News they had not seen Jahn in around 10 years, but remembered him as mainly interested in video games and internet culture.

Both friends asked not to be named due to concerns about potential harassment.

"This is a complete shock to me," one of the friends told ABC News. "Josh was the least political out of all the people I knew in high school. He liked playing video games."

Both friends provided a username that they said belonged to Jahn on the gaming website Steam, which is also linked to a Reddit account.

The Reddit account has not been used in around six years. Previous posts point to an interest in gaming and smoking marijuana.

In addition to the Reddit account, the Steam profile appearing to belong to Jahn pointed to the life of an avid gamer, with over 10,000 hours spent playing games like Team Fortress 2, Left 4 Dead 2, and Rust.

