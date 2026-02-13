What we know about the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect

(PHOENIX, Ariz.) -- More information is coming to light about the unidentified person who kidnapped Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

The 84-year-old was taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 1. The first images of the suspect were released by the FBI this week, showing an armed person in a mask in front of Nancy Guthrie's house, appearing to tamper with a security camera.

Although the suspect's name remains unknown, the FBI announced Thursday that analysis of the video determined he is a man with an average build who stands at about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The FBI said the suspect was wearing a black, 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Thursday that "several items of evidence" have been recovered, including gloves. It's not clear if the gloves seen on the surveillance camera were the same gloves recovered.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

