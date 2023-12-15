Why a loss to top-ranked South Carolina will help No. 11 Utah, Alissa Pili in Pac-12 play

Alissa Pili knew all eyes would be on her and her Utah teammates during the Women’s Hall of Fame Showcase. That’s what happens when you play the No. 1 team in the country, and when that team has the kind of history and pedigree that South Carolina does.

“There are moments and opportunities that are different from everything else,” she said. “That was one of them.”

Utah was the underdog in every way. South Carolina was No. 1, while Utah was No. 11. The Gamecocks had their full roster, while the Utes had just lost second-leading scorer Gianna Kneepkens to a season-ending broken right foot, and senior point guard Issy Palmer remained out with an injury.

Then there's the imposing size South Carolina possesses, starting — but certainly not ending — with 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso.

But Utah was confident in its abilities, regardless of what was working against the team.

“We went in with the mindset of knowing we could win, not just hoping we could,” Pili said. “We know we are a very good team that can compete with anyone.”

Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would.

This team can play with anyone.

“Even though I hate moral victories, and I hate losing more than anything, I’m incredibly proud of this team,” coach Lynne Roberts said.

Moral victory or not, the performance against South Carolina bodes well for Utah heading into Pac-12 play, arguably the top conference this season.

Utah runs its offense around Pili, something that doesn't change with the injured guard core. Roberts called Pili "the best player in the country," a sentiment the senior backed up against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks tried every post on their roster when it came to guarding Pili, but none was successful, as she finished with 37 points, which was enough to keep her team in striking distance throughout the contest.

Pili won’t score 37 points every game — it was her season high — but she will continue to put up big numbers. Pili is averaging 24.6 points per game, the fifth-highest mark in the country.

Her ability to play efficiently both in the paint and beyond the arc makes Pili an impossible guard, while also opening up the court for her teammates. The senior is second in the country in field-goal percentage at 72.1% and sixth overall in 3-point percentage at 55.6%.

Pili is the perfect centerpiece for Utah, but she’s not the only weapon. Roberts will have to continue tweaking things in the absence of Kneepkens (17.8 points per game) and Palmer (14 points per game in three appearances), but Utah’s overall style of play will remain the same.

With the exception of Pili inside, Utah’s offense doesn’t rely on its players creating for themselves off the bounce. Passing and playmaking for each other is a key part of the team’s attack. They lead the country in assists per game at 25.

Utah plays a free-flowing offense that relies on cuts, screens and dribble handoffs to create openings for its guards. This helps neutralize shot blockers, by pulling them out of position — something that was on display against South Carolina. Pili’s range helps with that, as she brings bigs outside and opens up lanes for Utah’s guards.

But the team’s biggest offensive strength is actually something that didn’t go well against South Carolina: 3-point shooting. Roberts gave credit to the Gamecocks and their ability to defend the 3-point line.

Utah was 5-of-20 from beyond the arc (25%), but still managed to stick with South Carolina, another testament to Pili and South Carolina’s overall offense.

Typically, the Utes shoot 42.4% from the 3-point line, which is second best in the country behind Marquette.

Following the loss, Roberts said she is confident her team will perform better from long range going forward.

“Kennady McQueen is a great shooter. [Matyson Wilke] is a great shooter,” she said. “Those guys need to bring it along, and they will.”

McQueen is a 44.7% 3-point shooter, who averages 8.9 points per game. Wilke is off to a slow start this season, making just 30.3% of her long-range attempts. But she shot 35% during her freshman season at Wisconsin, where she scored 11.8 points per game.

The Utes will also rely more heavily on junior Jenna Johnson, who leads the team in rebounding with 6.9 per game. The forward is averaging 11 points per game on her career at Utah, and is good at capitalizing on the opportunities Pili creates when she draws multiple defenders.

Point guard Inês Vieira has also stepped up in Palmer’s absence, taking over starting duties and running the Utah offense. Her assist numbers are at an all-time high, as she’s averaging 7.6 per game, which is fourth in the country.

The pieces are all there for Utah, even without Kneepkens, and the South Carolina loss proved that to Roberts.

“It was tough to [play South Carolina] a week after what was a really devastating blow to our program,” Roberts said. “And then to battle and fight, and have it on the ropes like that? We can build on this.”