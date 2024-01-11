Wild Card Weekend viewer's guide + Matchmaking the head coaching vacancies

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

What a wild week it's been in the NFL (and football in general). We saw titans of the game in Pete Carroll and Nick Saban retiring from coaching while the Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick after a 24-year marriage. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into all the coaching news and preview a stacked Wild Card weekend slate.

To start the show, the two play matchmaker with the head coaching vacancies and top candidates. Both discuss if there's a team not currently on the board, and playing this weekend, that could make sense for Belichick.

Combining our viewer's guide and star nerd format, Harmon and Del Don break down all six games this weekend and provide the data and matchups you need to know heading into the weekend. The two then end the show by providing their favorite bets to place in the Wild Card round:

0:45 - Reacting to the wild coaching news this week

3:05 - Head Coach Matchmaking game

19:13 - Wild Card Weekend Preview: Viewers Guide + Stat Nerd

19:45 - Browns @ Texans: Are we expecting a repeat performance from Flacco and Amari Cooper?

30:33 - Dolphins @ Chiefs: Can Miami win in a historically cold environment?

37:20 - Steelers @ Bills: Can Pittsburgh turns this into a sloppy game?

45:44 - Packers @ Cowboys: Should we expect offensive fireworks from both teams?

53:57 - Rams @ Lions: Which team is primed to take advantage of advantageous matchups

1:00:58 - Eagles @ Buccaneers: Can Baker Mayfield light up this defense?

1:06:42 - Matt and Dalton's favorite bets of the weekend

1:09:55 - Matt and Dalton's Super Bowl Predictions

