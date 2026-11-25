The big question ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is whether the iconic character balloons will fly at their normal height, fly at a reduced height or remain grounded because of gusty winds.

An official decision is not expected until Thanksgiving morning, but preparations are moving forward as planned. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning.

Trucks carrying balloons and floats have arrived in Manhattan from New Jersey ahead of the annual balloon inflation event on the Upper West Side. The balloons will be spread out along West 77th and West 81st streets, where crews will inflate them Wednesday afternoon.

The balloon inflation event traditionally draws thousands of spectators who gather for an up-close look at the parade's larger-than-life characters before they make their way through the city on Thanksgiving Day.

Meanwhile, rehearsals continued Tuesday night as performers prepared for the parade. This year's lineup includes Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer and Natasha Bedingfield, among others.

Even in wet weather, parade performances have historically gone on as marching bands, entertainers and floats travel from the Upper West Side to Midtown Manhattan.

Later Wednesday, Macy's, city officials and law enforcement officials are expected to hold a security briefing ahead of the parade.

As for whether the giant balloons will take flight, that decision will come Thursday morning when officials assess weather conditions and wind speeds. Until then, parade fans are hoping for the best.

In an interview, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell acknowledged the challenging forecast.

"This is a challenging week. This is a challenging forecast," Farrell said.

Farrell said one option under consideration is moving the parade start time earlier if weather conditions are expected to worsen later in the day.

"You may remember, there was some lightning and storms coming through on July 4th. It's been that kind of year. The fireworks were moved up a little bit. That is one option. If the weather is coming in a little later, can we start things a little earlier?" Farrell said.

Asked whether parade organizers could cluster the balloons near the front of the procession, Farrell said, "I am not the balloon expert. I will say we want the parade to be as exciting and as iconic as ever. And we want it to be as safe as possible."

The city imposed restrictions on parade balloons after incidents involving streetlights in 1997 and again in 2005.

Balloons grounded for Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade: Organizers

Parade organizers in Philadelphia have made the decision to not fly the helium balloons during this year's 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, out of an abundance of safety.

The decision came Wednesday morning amid an AccuWeather Alert for a coastal storm that is expected to bring high winds to the region.

The last time this happened was in 2019.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.