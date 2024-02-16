Will Zalatoris wins cars for himself, caddie after hitting hole-in-one at Genesis Invitational

Will Zalatoris and his caddie, Joel Stock, will be heading home from The Genesis Invitational this week with some new wheels.

Zalatoris hit a hole-in-one on the 184-yard par-3 14th hole at The Riviera Country Club on Friday to not only get back under-par but also win Genesis cars for himself and Stock.

According to the PGA Tour, this was the second hole-in-one of his professional career following one on the par-3 seventh hole at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Any player who cards the first hole-in-one each day on the 14th hole wins a Genesis GV80 while their caddie takes home an electric Genesis Electrified GV70.

The same stipulation is in place each day of the tournament at the 16th hole with the player winning a Genesis GV70 and their caddie a Genesis GV60.

Zalatoris, who returned the PGA Tour after undergoing back surgery following the Masters, finished one under par on Friday and is minus-six for the tournament. Should he go on to win, he will win earn himself another car — a 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe — as well as $4 million.