Winter storm to bring heavy snow to East Coast this weekend

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The year's first significant winter storm in the eastern U.S. is expected to bring heavy snow to more than a dozen states this weekend.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for 13 states, from North Carolina to Maine.

Overall, there is a wide swath of projected 6-12 inches across many interior portions of the Northeast. Some of the highest snow totals will be found in the higher elevations of New England, where more than a foot is likely.

There remains uncertainty in snowfall for some regions. In Connecticut, for example, snow totals will likely rise the farther north you go from I-95. Eastern Massachusetts is another area that may have a sharp gradient of snow totals, with some getting a lot and some getting barely anything.

"The combination of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds from northeast Pennsylvania through much of southern and central New England will result in difficult travel with some power outages and tree damage," the National Weather Service warned. "Gusty onshore winds may lead to minor flooding along the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts during the Sunday morning high tide cycle."

Timing the storm

The storm has been making its journey across the country during the last few days, drenching the south Friday while dropping several inches of snow in states including Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois.

By early Saturday afternoon, the storm is forecast to slice through the Mid-Atlantic, possibly bringing a brief wintry mix before switching to rain in cities including Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

Around 5 p.m. ET, snow is expected to begin to move into the New York City area. There may be an initial "thump" of moderate to heavy snow before the inevitable change to a wintry mix of snow and rain.

By 8 p.m. ET, conditions are likely to begin deteriorating across parts of New England as the snow moves in. While this storm is not a blizzard, low visibility can be problematic in any snowstorm, so drivers are urged to use caution.

Snow is expected to continue across much of the Northeast into the overnight hours. Along coastal areas, any snow on the ground may become slushy as a change to rain occurs. The heaviest snow is forecast to fall overnight.

By Sunday morning, there will likely be lingering areas of snow in much of the Northeast, while the daytime will bring a few spotty snow showers that gradually taper off.

The storm is expected to move out of the Northeast by Sunday evening.

