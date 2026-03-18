Woman arrested for 2011 cold case murder of Iowa real estate agent

(WEST DES MOINES, Iowa) -- A woman has been arrested in the 2011 cold case murder of an Iowa real estate agent, authorities said.

Kristin Ramsey, 53, was arrested on Tuesday for first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Okland, the West Des Moines Police said.

Police and prosecutors did not elaborate on what led to Ramsey's arrest, but Dallas County Attorney Matt Schultz said at a Wednesday news conference, "After hearing the evidence, a Dallas County grand jury issued a true bill indicting Kristin Ramsey with the murder of Ashley Okland."

Okland was shot and killed while working at a model townhouse on April 8, 2011, according to the Iowa Attorney General's Office Cold Case Unit.

Okland's death sent "shockwaves" throughout the state and "haunted" the real estate community, West Des Moines Police Assistant Chief Jody Hayes said at the news conference.

"That Friday afternoon when Ashley was taken from us seems so long ago. We had lost our hope in finding answers and having any justice," Okland's sister, Brittany Bruce, told reporters.

She thanked the detectives and prosecutors for their relentless work on the case.

"We have full confidence in their abilities to see this through," she said.

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