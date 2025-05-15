Woman arrested for stabbing man to death at Florida senior living facility: Police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man at a senior living facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

Carol Carroll was arrested on suspicion of murder after sheriff's deputies responded to Morris Manor Apartments and found 73-year-old Robert Tucker with multiple stab wounds to his torso in the lobby of the facility on Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue informed officers that Tucker had died at the scene, according to an arrest report.

Officers noticed a trail of blood from Tucker leading to a specific unit on the property, including multiple spots of blood in the hallway, a pool of blood inside an elevator and more blood on the second flood of the building, according to the report.

After obtaining a master key from the property, Carroll exited the bedroom and was detained by officers, according to the report.

After police spoke to Carroll and reviewed evidence at the scene she was arrested for Tucker's murder.

Carroll and Tucker knew each other prior to the stabbing, according to police.

A security guard on the property told investigators they had gone to conduct rounds on the property. When he returned to the front security desk in the lobby, he found the victim lying on the floor bleeding, according to the report.

The security guard told officers that he did not recognize the victim, according to records.

While searching the apartment, investigators found a small rag with blood on it, blood on the living room floor and bedroom floor. A knife with blood on it was found in a brown purse inside the bedroom, according to the arrest report.

Investigators notified Tucker's sons of his death. They told investigators that Tucker came down to Jacksonville in February to be closer to his children and grandchildren, after being released from the hospital following an illness, according to the arrest report.

Tucker had been residing with Carroll at her apartment apart from staying with a son for two days, the report said.

Tucker's sons told investigators that they did not know Tucker or Carroll to be violent and were not aware of any domestic violence issues between them. But, they told investigators that Carroll is bipolar/schizophrenic, according to the report.

Investigators did not find any obvious signs of injury on Carroll during two interviews with her, but photographs were taken of Carroll in areas where she told police she had been struck, the report said.

Carroll is being held in a pretrial detention facility and will be facing a murder charge, according to the sheriff's office.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

