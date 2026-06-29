Woman killed by alligator in Florida river, officials say

A woman was killed by an alligator while swimming in a river in Florida, officials said.

The victim was in the Econlockhatchee River in Seminole County, just north of Orlando, on Sunday when she was attacked, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, the FWC said.

Efforts to trap the alligator are ongoing, authorites noted.

The FWC said it "extends its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time."

This attack comes two days after a 28-year-old man was killed by a crocodile on a popular beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

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