Woman nearly bitten by tiger after hopping fence at New Jersey zoo, video shows

BRIDGETON, N.J. — Police are seeking a woman who hopped a fence surrounding a tiger enclosure at a New Jersey zoo.

Video of the incident showed the unidentified woman reaching through the enclosure's fence at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton.

The woman can be seen attempting to pet the animal, then jumping back when it appears to momentarily become aggressive.

"A female at the Cohanzick Zoo went over the wooden fence at the tiger enclosure and began enticing the tiger almost getting bit by putting her hand through the wire enclosure," police said.

It was not immediately clear when the incident took place, but police released the footage Tuesday.

At the end of the video, the woman is seen turning and hopping back over the wooden fence and walking away.

They also shared a photo of a sign in the area of the enclosure, which warned visitors not to climb over the fence.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman in the video to contact them at 856-451-0033.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.