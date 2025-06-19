Woman in police video appears to say she saw Bryan Kohberger near Idaho murder scene while delivering DoorDash

MOSCOW, Idaho — Newly surfaced bodycam footage from last year shows an interview with a woman claiming to be a DoorDash driver, who says she saw murder suspect Bryan Kohberger while she was dropping off food just moments before police say four University of Idaho college students were slain in 2022.

In the video, the woman, who is wrapped in a gray blanket, is being questioned in a holding facility in Pullman, Washington, in connection with an unrelated incident.

The woman in the video claims she dropped off food at the King Road home in Moscow, Idaho, shortly before Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death.

In the video, the woman is heard saying, "Now I have to testify in that big murder case here, 'cause I'm the DoorDash driver."

When asked to clarify which case, she says, the "murder case with the college girls ... I'm the DoorDash driver. I saw Bryan there. I parked next to him."

Idaho authorities have said it was Kernodle who placed the order and received her delivery around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022. Police believe the murders took place shortly after -- between 4:07 a.m. and 4:20 a.m.

Cmdr. Ruben Harris, with the Pullman Police Department, confirmed to ABC News that the bodycam video is authentic and that it was taken in September 2024. The woman's charge was amended to first-degree negligent driving, and she pleaded guilty, according to authorities.

Pullman is located about 10 miles west of Moscow.

Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the murders, was arrested in December 2022. He's charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, and a not guilty plea has been entered on his behalf.

His murder trial is set to begin in August.

