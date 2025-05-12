Yahoo Fantasy Plus: Our exclusive invite-only Discord just dropped

We’re excited to roll out an exclusive new benefit for Yahoo Fantasy Plus subscribers: our brand-new, invite-only Discord server — a community built for fantasy players who want expert access, insider intel and nonstop strategy talk.

Inside, you'll get:

✅ Access to expert AMAs (ask your questions directly to top fantasy analysts)

✅ Strategy discussion, roster debates and trade advice from other elite players

✅ And yes, sneak peeks at new tools and features before anyone else

This is your chance to connect with the sharpest minds in fantasy and get the edge you need all season long.

🎙️ Coming Soon: Our First AMA Lineup

Get your questions ready for:

May 15th: Fantasy Football AMA with Matt Harmon

May 20th: Fantasy Baseball AMA with Scott Pianowski

June 5th: NBA Finals AMA with Kevin O'Connor

June 24th: NBA Draft + Free Agency AMA with Kevin O'Connor

July 10th: Fantasy Baseball AMA with Scott Pianowski

Remember, spots are limited to Yahoo Fantasy Plus subscribers only. And this is just the latest in an exciting series of Yahoo Fantasy Plus upgrades to help you crush the competition.

[Get $10 off Yahoo Fantasy Plus & unlock premium tools, our invite-only Discord & more]

🚀 More reasons why you need Yahoo Fantasy Plus

We're giving subscribers new tools with deeper insights and a competitive edge. Among the improvements, you can access customizable industry-leading projection systems to better predict key items when it comes to your draft prep, including which potential picks might exceed their projection and be a "Boom" for your squad — or fall short of expectations and be a "Bust."

And for a limited time, you can get $10 off your Yahoo Fantasy Plus subscription!

🛠️ Additional tools already included in Yahoo Fantasy Plus

Draft Scout: Analyze your league’s draft in real time to suggest the top available players who’ll add the most projected value to your team.

Start Optimal Players: Update your lineup with the highest projected players with the click of a button.

Trade Hub: Insights into every team in your league. Identify top trade partners and use data to make the perfect trade offer.

Player Recommendations: Unlock recommendations in the Research Assistant to help with sit/start and add/drop decisions.

🎯 Ready to unlock your full fantasy potential?

Now's your chance to gain an edge — get $10 off your subscription for a limited time and unlock the invite-only Discord, premium draft tools, player projections and more with Yahoo Fantasy Plus.

Need help? Visit our FAQs to learn more.