Yankees ace Gerrit Cole reportedly might need Tommy John surgery

Gerrit Cole might need Tommy John surgery.

The New York Yankees ace and 2023 AL Cy Young winner has received a medical recommendation to undergo the procedure, The Athletic reported on Monday. The Yankees are now seeking a second opinion, according to the report.

Cole experienced elbow discomfort during a spring training outing on Thursday. He underwent an MRI on Friday and told reporters on Saturday that he was "concerned" about the pending results of his diagnostics.

If Cole indeed needs Tommy John surgery, it would amount to a devastating blow to the Yankees and Cole, who's approaching what would be his 13th MLB season at 34 years old. Pitchers who undergo the procedure to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament generally face a 12 to 18 month timetable to return. That would obviously rule Cole out for the entire 2025 season while placing his long-term future as an MLB ace in doubt.

The news is the second and most significant blow to a Yankees rotation that entered spring training with an excess of starting options. The Yankees announced last week that second-year pitcher and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil will be sidelined for at least three months with a high-grade lat strain. Now the Yankees seem to be down another starter from the top of their rotation in Cole.

That means that Marcus Stroman, who appeared to be the sixth man out of the five-man rotation, will almost certainly reclaim a spot as a starter, with the Yankees still in search of a fifth. Carlos Rodón, Max Fried and Clarke Schmidt are also expected to be in their rotation.

The Yankees are also dealing with injuries in their lineup. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has tendinitis in both elbows and isn't taking swings in spring training. He received PRP treatment in both elbows for a second time last week. He doesn't have a timeline to return.

Infielder DJ LeMahieu has a left calf strain and has also been sidelined from baseball activities. He said on March 6 that it will be at least a "couple of weeks" before he returns to baseball activities.

The Yankees open their season at home on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.