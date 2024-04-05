Yankees push back start time for game vs. Marlins due to solar eclipse

The New York Yankees announced that the start time for their Monday game has been pushed back four hours due to the total solar eclipse.

"After reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday's solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays, Major League Baseball and the Yankees have rescheduled the start time of the Yankees-Marlins game on April 8 at Yankee Stadium from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.," the team said in a statement Thursday.

Monday's total solar eclipse will see the moon fully obscure the sun as it moves across Mexico, 15 U.S. states and parts of southeastern Canada. Most states will experience a partial solar eclipse, like New York.

Not in the path of totality for the total solar #eclipse? On April 8, we'll bring totality to you by broadcasting from several locations along its trajectory, including @NASAGlenn—our only center in the eclipse’s path.



— NASA (@NASA) April 2, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians had already announced that Monday's home opener will start at 5:10 p.m. ET, an hour later than the traditional start time due to the solar eclipse.

"I'm excited for it," Guardians pitcher Tristan McKenzie said via MLB.com. "I think it's like one of the only times we're not allowed on the field from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., or something like that. That's one of the weirdest reasons that I've ever gotten to not be on the field."

Gates at Yankee Stadium and Progressive Field will open early for fans in order to get a view of the solar eclipse. First pitch for both games will occur after the effects are no longer noticeable in each area.

The next time of seeing a total eclipse across the continental the U.S. won't happen for a while. According to NASA, we'll have to wait until Aug 23, 2044 before witnessing the massive astronomy event.