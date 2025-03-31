Yankees' 'torpedo' bats: A baseball revolution or an early season quirk?

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The New York Yankees captivated baseball fans over the weekend by defeating the Milwaukee Brewers with an astounding display of power, setting a single-game franchise record with nine home runs on Saturday and tying the MLB record with 15 in their first three games. But the buzz wasn't solely about the team's historic blast count. As highlighted by Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman in the latest episode of "Baseball Bar-B-Cast," attention quickly zoomed in on the unusually shaped bats that some Yankees players wielded — dubbed "torpedo bats."

These bats boast a distinct design with a bulbous, wider barrel reminiscent of a bowling pin, spurring many fans into debate about their legality and potential benefits. As Mintz explained, “These bats appear larger but within regulation. They redistribute weight and adjust the sweet spot, possibly aiding in better contact.”

The narrative quickly went viral, with some attributing the Yankees’ explosive performance to these torpedo bats. However, Shusterman was quick to point out the context: "Are these bats really magic, or were the Brewers’ pitchers just really bad?”

Aaron Judge, it should be noted, didn't use a torpedo bat, while teammates including Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt did. "I think my track record speaks for itself," Judge said after his own incredible, four-homer weekend at the plate.

Shusterman further speculated on whether these bats might represent a small shift away from pitching dominance in MLB. Pitchers have enjoyed a technological and tactical edge over hitters in recent years, leading to increased strikeouts and fewer balls in play. Could these uniquely designed bats help restore balance? Maybe, but both hosts advised caution.

“If a bat just helps players hit the ball more often and effectively, that’s a good thing for baseball,” Shusterman said. Yet, he added, “These aren’t turning every ball into a home run. It’s not the bat. It’s bigger than that.”

The Yankees might have ignited this latest trend, but Mintz suggested that other teams will likely experiment with such designs, if they aren't doing so already. “If the Yankees can get players to buy in to these changes, other teams won’t be far behind," he said.

As the league moves forward, fans and analysts will be keenly watching whether these torpedo bats become a standard tool for MLB hitters or remain a quirky sidebar from the Yankees’ early season success.

To listen to the full episode and more, tune in to "Baseball-Bar-B-Cast" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.