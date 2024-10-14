Your Call: Are trick plays acceptable in a blowout?

What’s more fun than second-guessing NFL coaches? Nothing, that’s what. So let’s do it every week, right here. We start with a question of overtime strategy: keep driving or kick for the win?

The scenario

Detroit was in the process of thoroughly stomping Dallas, 37-9. In the waning seconds of the third quarter, Lions QB Jared Goff threw a pass to his right that was caught by Amon-Ra St. Brown, who promptly lateraled it to right tackle Penei Sewell. Sewell had vacated his spot on the offensive line in order to take the pitch around the Cowboys' 10-yard line, then charged toward the end zone, continuing the beatdown of an already broken Cowboys team.

The Lions ran a hook and ladder… FOR TACKLE PENEI SEWELL 😳



The touchdown got called back because Frank Ragnow was illegally downfield.



Video: @nickbaumgardner pic.twitter.com/3kstt7N4jf — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 13, 2024

So … should Detroit have pulled a trick play when they’d clearly already won the game, or was this poor sportsmanship by the Lions? Your call.

The case for 'playing the game the right way'

When you’ve humbled your opponent, why dance on their grave? There’s such a thing as sportsmanship, and running goofy plays to get an offensive lineman a garbage touchdown runs far afield of it. Win like gentlemen, lose like gentlemen, treat your opponent with the same respect you’d want from them.

The case for trickeration

The simplest way to keep your opponent from running trick plays on you in a blowout is not to let them blow you out in the first place. There’s no scoreboard reward for sportsmanship; you don’t get extra points for tightening up your playbook. A play executed in October could result in a big gain in January (or February, if the Lions dare to hope). This is football, not golf; take advantage of every opportunity at your disposal, and if feelings get hurt, tough.

The result

The “touchdown” ended up not counting, after all. Sewell’s elbow appeared to hit the ground before he got in for the score, but a flag flew before he even began his dive. Detroit was flagged for an ineligible player downfield, and the entire play was nullified. Three plays later, Detroit opted for a field goal, extending the Lion lead to 40-9. Sewell didn’t get another chance to touch the ball.

Effect on the game’s outcome

Nonexistent. Detroit would add another touchdown, winning 47-9 in an absolute blowout. After that skull-dragging, Dallas has much larger problems to worry about than Detroit going for a little trickeration to throw some love to a franchise stalwart.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was unrepentant about opening up the playbook against the Cowboys. "Our job is to, every week, come back up with something more creative and find a way to continue to push the limits here,” he said. "And so now it's, 'Let's go find something else.'"

So, heads up, future Lions opponents — getting ripped apart won’t save you.

Now, let us hear your say in the comments. Trickeration or proper football? Your call.