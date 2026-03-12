Nationwide recall of male performance supplement for undeclared ingredient

The Food and Drug Administration published the voluntary recall of Primal Herbs Volume orders placed between July 2nd and September 19th 2025. FDA laboratories confirmed the product contains sildenafil that is not listed on the product label.

Sildenafil is the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Viagra, used to treat erectile dysfunction. FDA approval of Viagra is restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed health care professional. This undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease often take nitrates.

Any customers who placed an order between July 2nd, 2025 and September 19th, 2025 on primalherbs.com should stop using it immediately. Customers are asked to contact the company at hello@primalherbs.com with the order number for a complimentary replacement shipment or full store credit, along with simple return instructions.

The product is packaged in 8.5 ounce round, black containers with green labels.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group