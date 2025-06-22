NE FL reactions to U.S. airstrikes on Iran

Jacksonville, Fl — In the hours after the United States launched an air assault on three Iranian nuclear sites, Northeast Florida political leaders offered reaction.

“Thank you, @POTUS, @SecDef, and our brave American warriors for a successful strike on three Iranian nuclear sites. This is what peace through strength looks like. The United States and the world are a safer place without Iran possessing a nuclear weapon", U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) wrote on X.

“The rogue Iranian regime has murdered American soldiers and been the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism for decades”, wrote Representative Aaron Bean.

But not every reaction was supportive.

“Americans want peace and stability. Now is not the time to irresponsibly wage war in the middle east”, wrote Democratic State Representative Angie Nixon.

“This is a solemn and important moment for security and peace. We stand with and pray for our President, the service members who carried out this mission, and the people affected by this conflict”, said U.S. Senator Ashley Moody (R-Florida).

“Donald Trump has never let us down”, said U.S. Representative Randy Fine (R-Florida).

