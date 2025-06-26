NE Florida Rep. cites death threats for evacuation of office.

Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida Representative Kat Cammack is pushing back against threats she has received, that ultimately led her office to be evacuated. Cammack (FL-03) says the threats erupted after the Wall Street Journal reported on her life-threatening ectopic pregnancy—a nonviable pregnancy with no heartbeat.

“To those spreading misinformation: I did not vote for Florida’s heartbeat law; I serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, not the Florida Legislature”, Cammack wrote on X. Cammack says she will work to ensure women have the resources and care they deserve.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weather turning more stormy. It’s been 6 days since rain in the Jacksonville area. Today looks dry for Jax & the beaches. Rain & storms will be a little more numerous on Friday, creeping closer to I-95. Scattered showers & storms spread out this weekend & into next week. There will be dry times to the weekend, but pay attention to the weather. With daily storms, it stays seasonably hot & humid in the meantime.

Florida is pursuing plans to build a second detention center to house immigrants as part of the state’s aggressive push to support the federal government’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he’s considering standing up a facility at Camp Blanding in Clay County. That follows the construction of a remote airstrip in the Everglades that state officials have dubbed " Alligator Alcatraz."

During our visit to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Sheriff Michelle Cook provided a status report on immigration enforcement locally and how it’s evolved since ICE stepped up its enforcement across the country.

Long-awaited traffic improvements are coming to State Road 16. St. Johns County just approved $25 million in projects that include widening the road from International Golf Parkway to County Road 2209. Grants from the Florida Department of Transportation partially fund both projects. The intersection of State Road 16 at Stratton Boulevard and Industry Center Road will include new traffic signals, median openings and crosswalks for pedestrians. These projects are two of 42 transportation projects budgeted at more than $205 million in the county’s capital improvement program.

