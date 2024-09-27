New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives at court in illegal-contributions case

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York City's embattled mayor, Eric Adams, arrived at a federal courthouse Friday morning to be arraigned on charges that he accepted illegal campaign contributions and free overseas trips from people looking to buy his influence in city government.

Adams gave a thumbs up but did not pause to speak to reporters as he headed into the Manhattan court, flanked by his own police security. He was scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker at noon.

An indictment unsealed Thursday accused the Democrat of taking a variety of improper gifts from Turkish officials and businesspeople, including free hotel stays and deeply discounted airline tickets to destinations including France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary, Ghana and Turkey.

In return, prosecutors said, Adams did favors for his patrons. That included helping Turkey get fire department approvals to open a new diplomatic tower in Manhattan, despite concerns about its fire safety system, prosecutors said.

Adams says he is innocent. His lawyer has said it was neither unusual nor improper for a government official to accept some travel perks. The mayor has denied ever knowingly accepting an illegal campaign contribution and said any help he gave people navigating city bureaucracy was just part of doing his job.

It was unclear how the mechanics of Adams’ trip through the courthouse might unfold. Many people charged with federal crimes are arrested at their homes early in the morning, booked, and then brought before a judge after spending hours or even days in detention. But that isn’t always the case and it didn't happen with Adams.

When former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, of New Jersey, was arraigned on corruption charges in the same courthouse a year ago, he also arrived as a free person in the morning, had a short appearance before a judge and walked out after around 4 1/2 hours in the building. He was never seen in handcuffs.

The Lower Manhattan courthouse is less than two blocks from the one where former President Donald Trump was tried and convicted of falsifying business records, and the same court where a jury found Trump civilly liable for sexually assaulting the writer E. Jean Carroll in 1996. Other prominent cases there now include the sex trafficking case against hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The mayor tried to project a sense on his daily schedule that he’s continuing to go about the city’s business. He listed meetings at 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. with senior city officials and staff. He also planned afternoon meetings, starting with one at 3:30 p.m. with the Mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary, a committee that screens candidates for judicial appointments — a reminder that Adams even while under indictment retains all of his official powers, including the ability to appoint certain judges.

Adams faces conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery charges in a five-count indictment.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams on Thursday said that several businesspeople and a Turkish diplomat had engaged in “a multiyear scheme to buy favor" from Adams.

In public remarks Thursday, Adams asked New Yorkers to avoid making any judgments until they heard his defense.

His lawyer, Spiro, told reporters the travel perks and seat upgrades Adams accepted were commonly offered to VIPs and members of Congress.

“That’s what airlines do,” he said, noting that many of the charges relate to trips Adams took years ago when he was Brooklyn borough president.

It was unclear whether this week's indictment was the last word on federal investigations involving the administration.

Federal prosecutors are believed to be leading multiple, separate inquiries involving Adams and his senior aides and relatives of those aides. In early September, federal investigators seized devices from the police commissioner, schools chancellor, two deputy mayors and other trusted Adams confidants.

In the last two weeks alone, the police commissioner resigned and the schools chancellor announced he would retire. Neither has been charged with a crime or been publicly accused of wrongdoing.

