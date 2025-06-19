Missing Arlington girl found in Indiana after police chase

A 12-year-old Arlington girl was located in Indiana after her mother said she ran away with her 19-year-old boyfriend.

Police in Bartholomew County, Indiana caught up to the couple early Saturday morning after an alleged carjacking and police chase.

WOKV is told a “good Samaritan” stopped to help the couple after they crashed their car. Rodolfo Ramirez, 19, and a 12-year-old girl got into the good Samaritan’s gold Buick Rendezvous and drove off, according to police.

Officers tried to pull the pair over, but they allegedly kept driving even after running over the stop sticks officers set up. Police said Ramirez crashed the car then fled on foot with Born.

Police were able to catch the couple. Later, officers identified the 12-year-old as a runaway.

Ramirez is charged with auto theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene.

WOKV is working to figure out when the 12-year-old girl will return back to Jacksonville.