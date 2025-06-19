Mom: 12-year-old ran away with 19-year-old boyfriend

Tammy Cruikshank did not approve of her 12-year-old daughter’s relationship with a grown man.

Cruikshank said she caught 19-year-old Rudolpho Ramirez in her Arlington home Saturday and kicked him out, that was the last time she saw her daughter.

Cruikshank thinks the 12-year-old snuck out her window and ran away with Ramirez minutes after she kicked the man out. The mother said Born admitted to the relationship earlier in the month, but Cruikshank thought the pair had stopped seeing each other.

Moments after discovering her daughter was gone, Cruikshank said she called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“They told me all they can place is a missing persons report. I said, ‘Well, she’s only 12!’” Cruikshank said.

An Amber Alert was not issued for the pre-teen because she is not considered to be in danger.

“I don’t think he is a violent person, but she is so young -- not being home means she is in some sort of danger,” Cruikshank said. “I understand why the Amber Alert system is so limited, but this is my daughter and I want her home.”

Cruikshank said JSO detectives notified her Thursday that Ramirez had withdrawn a large amount of money from a bank in Atlanta.

WOKV is reaching out to JSO to see if they plan on intensifying the search.