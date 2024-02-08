NFL Awards Live Updates | Who will win MVP, Coach of the Year and more?

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Live updates from the “NFL Honors” awards show, where the Associated Press NFL MVP, Coach of the Year and more will be revealed:

Is Bill Belichick done? Patriots vet Jonathan Jones doesn’t think so

Speaking from the “NFL Honors” red carpet, New England cornerback Jonathan Jones says he doesn’t think former Patriots coach Bill Belichick is done. Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, did not get hired for another coaching job after he parted ways with the Patriots at the end of last season.

“Teams are going to need him,” Jones said.

How to watch ‘NFL Honors’

The Associated Press MVP, Coach of the Year and more will be revealed Thursday night at the “NFL Honors” awards show at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas.

“NFL Honors” will air on CBS and NFL Network and be available for streaming on Paramount+ and NFL+. The red carpet opens at 7 p.m. ET, and the show itself begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Here are the nominees for the AP’s NFL awards

Eight Associated Press NFL awards will be handed out Thursday night at "NFL Honors." Here are the finalists:

AP MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

-Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

-Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

-Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

-Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

-Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

AP COACH OF THE YEAR

-Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

-John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

-DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

-Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

-Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

AP ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

-Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

-Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator

-Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

-Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator

-Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator

AP OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

-Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

-Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

-CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

-Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

-Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

AP DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

-DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

-Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

-Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

-Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

-TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

AP COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

-Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

-Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills

-Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

-Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

-Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

-Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

-Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

-Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

-C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

-Will Anderson, Houston Texans

-Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

-Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

-Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams

-Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Who will take home AP NFL MVP?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finished the season as the betting favorite to win AP NFL MVP, per FanDuel Sportsbook. It would be Jackson's second MVP award, and he'd join exclusive company in that regard. The 27-year-old would be the fourth two-time winner before turning 28, matching Patrick Mahomes (27), Brett Favre (27) and Jim Brown (22).

The Super Bowl-bound 49ers have two MVP finalists in quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey, while Jackson’s Ravens were eliminated by Kansas City in the AFC championship game. Voting for MVP and the other AP NFL awards closed before the playoffs began.

Who will win the Super Bowl? AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi says the 49ers

AP NFL MVP finalist Brock Purdy will lead the 49ers to another comeback victory on Sunday, ruining the Chiefs' bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions, says AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi.

The 49ers are 2 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They're quite familiar with that role having been favored to win each game this season.

In the previous 57 Super Bowls, the favorites are 36-21 straight up and 27-28-2 against the spread. Maaddi leans slightly toward the 49ers in a close one that comes down to Purdy having to lead the team to a comeback win for the third straight game.

From Hingle McCringleberry to ‘NFL Honors’ Host

Keegan-Michael Key is back as "NFL Honors" host for the third time. The former "Key & Peele" co-star is well-known to football fans for his sketch-comedy turns as audaciously named college players Hingle McCringleberry and Quatro Quatro, among others.

When Key hosted in 2022, he cracked a joke about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ struggles in that year’s AFC championship game – a dig that prompted a glowering look from KC teammate Travis Kelce. Neither Mahomes or Kelce are up for any awards this season.

