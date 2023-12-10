Local

The North Florida School of Special Education hosts the One Achord Concert, 'He Is!'

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

One Achord concert, 'He Is!'

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Come together this holiday season and enjoy the One Achord Concert- He Is!

Join uthe North Florida School of Special Education on December 10 and 11 for this joyous holiday concert.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A few NFSSE students will be featured during the program.

When selected as your organization, North Florida School of Special Education will benefit from your ticket sales!

For more information or to purchase your seating, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!