Panama City 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Panama City, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 73 °F on Saturday, while the low is 45 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 68 °F, low of 45 °F (36% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:06 AM, sunset at 5:42 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 70 °F, low of 53 °F (70% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Strong breeze (27 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:05 AM, sunset at 5:43 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 70 °F, low of 56 °F (48% humidity)

- Fair with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Strong breeze (25 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:04 AM, sunset at 5:44 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 64 °F, low of 47 °F (31% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:02 AM, sunset at 5:45 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 65 °F, low of 48 °F (46% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:01 AM, sunset at 5:45 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 73 °F, low of 65 °F (78% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:00 AM, sunset at 5:46 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 68 °F, low of 54 °F (50% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 5:59 AM, sunset at 5:46 PM