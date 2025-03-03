Panama City 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Panama City, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 73 °F on Saturday, while the low is 45 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
- High of 68 °F, low of 45 °F (36% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:06 AM, sunset at 5:42 PM
loreanto // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 70 °F, low of 53 °F (70% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Strong breeze (27 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:05 AM, sunset at 5:43 PM
cooperr // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 70 °F, low of 56 °F (48% humidity)
- Fair with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Strong breeze (25 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:04 AM, sunset at 5:44 PM
Stepan Bessmelnitsin // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 6
- High of 64 °F, low of 47 °F (31% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:02 AM, sunset at 5:45 PM
- First quarter moon
LeManna // Shutterstock
Friday, March 7
- High of 65 °F, low of 48 °F (46% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:01 AM, sunset at 5:45 PM
ESOlex // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 8
- High of 73 °F, low of 65 °F (78% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:00 AM, sunset at 5:46 PM
otsphoto // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 9
- High of 68 °F, low of 54 °F (50% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 5:59 AM, sunset at 5:46 PM