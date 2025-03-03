News

Pensacola 7-day weather forecast

By Stacker
By Stacker

Stacker created the forecast for Pensacola, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Saturday, while the low is 45 °F on Thursday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 65 °F, low of 49 °F (36% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:12 AM, sunset at 5:49 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 71 °F, low of 59 °F (70% humidity)

- Overcast with a 97% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Strong breeze (30 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:11 AM, sunset at 5:49 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 68 °F, low of 54 °F (37% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (11 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:10 AM, sunset at 5:50 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 63 °F, low of 45 °F (33% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:09 AM, sunset at 5:51 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 68 °F, low of 52 °F (47% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:08 AM, sunset at 5:51 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 79 °F, low of 64 °F (49% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:06 AM, sunset at 5:52 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 67 °F, low of 51 °F (36% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:05 AM, sunset at 5:53 PM

