Police not looking for any more suspects in ambush that killed 4 officers, injured 4 more

CHARLOTTE — The chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are not looking for any more suspects after four officers were killed and four more were shot in the line of duty on Monday.

According to Action News Jax’s sister station WSOC-TV, 3 members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks, North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections workers Sam Poloche and William “Alden” Elliott, were killed while serving a warrant at an east Charlotte home.

CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer was critically wounded before he died at the hospital Monday, Chief Johnny Jennings said.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m grateful for these officers and their heroic act,” Jennings said in a news conference Tuesday.

