News

Police respond to reports of a shooting at a Rhode Island hockey rink

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Police are responding to reports of multiple people hurt in a shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink where a youth hockey game was scheduled.

Little detail was immediately available about the shooting Monday afternoon at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, a few miles outside Providence.

Messages seeking comment were left for Pawtucket police and a spokesperson for the city’s mayor. An email message left for a spokesperson with a local hospital also was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News