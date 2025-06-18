Political assassinations in Minnesota put spotlight on Florida bill to shield officials’ addresses

Some personal information of elected officials in Florida could soon be shielded from the public eye.

The new bill is awaiting the Governor’s signature and is getting new attention after the assassination and attempted assassination of two Democratic state lawmakers at their homes in Minnesota.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The legislation would allow elected officials, from city council members up to and including Congressional members and the Governor, to shield their phone numbers, where their children go to school, and their home addresses from public record.

State Representative Dean Black (R-Yulee) has faced death threats during his time in office and supported the bill.

“I’m willing to accept those risks. What I’m not willing to do is have my wife and my children face those risks. They’re not part of this,” said Black.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) has also faced death threats, but unlike Black, she voted against the exemption.

“It’s very difficult to conceal the information of legislators without also hurting public trust and public access,” said Eskamani.

Eskamani’s concerns echo those raised by open government advocates such as Bobby Block with the Florida First Amendment Foundation.

During an interview in April, he noted many elected offices have residency requirements that could be skirted if home addresses were to be shielded.

“The Sunshine State is every year getting shadier and shadier, and it’s a big problem,” said Block.

Here in Duval, former Sheriff Mike Williams had to step down after it was revealed he’d moved out of the county while in office.

Sheriffs are among a select few public officials who already have their home addresses exempt from public record.

However, Black argued there are still safeguards in place to ensure accountability.

He explained the exemption would be opt-in, and elected officials’ cities and zip codes will still be public.

“And there’s an ultimate authority that arbitrates whether or not you live in a required district or not, and they do still get access to that information,” said Black.

The bill has not yet been presented to the Governor.

Once it is, he’ll have 15 days to decide whether to sign it, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]