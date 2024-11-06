AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Massachusetts

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris won Massachusetts on Tuesday, continuing a decadeslong streak of victories for Democratic presidential candidates in the Bay State. The last time Massachusetts backed a Republican candidate was in 1984 when voters cast their ballots for Ronald Reagan. The commonwealth and its 11 electoral votes have become one of the reliable gains for Democrats in presidential elections. In 2020, Joe Biden easily defeated Donald Trump, winning more than 65% of the vote. The state has also become a steady source of campaign cash for both Republican and Democratic candidates, though few spend time campaigning in the state. Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.