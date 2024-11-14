Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Juan Ciscomani wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Wednesday. The first-term Republican won a rematch against Democrat Kirsten Engel, whom Ciscomani narrowly defeated in the 2022 midterms. President Joe Biden carried this Tucson-based district by less than 1 percentage point in 2020. The Associated Press declared Ciscomani the winner at 10:27 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!