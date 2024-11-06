AP Race Call: Republican Gary Palmer wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama's 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Gary Palmer won election to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Palmer was reelected to Alabama’s 6th Congressional District. He defeated Democratic nominee Elizabeth Anderson. Palmer was first elected in 2014. He serves as chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee, an advisory committee to House Republicans. Anderson had challenged Palmer’s record on reproductive rights and other issues. The 6th District includes suburban areas outside Birmingham. The Associated Press declared Palmer the winner at 10:39 p.m. EST.

