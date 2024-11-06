Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Ritchie Torres wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 15th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Torres, who identifies as Afro-Latino, became among the first openly gay Black members of Congress when he was first elected in 2020. He grew up in public housing and represents a Bronx district in New York City that is one of the poorest in the nation. Torres currently serves on the House Committee on Financial Services. He had previously been a member of the New York City Council since 2014. The Associated Press declared Torres the winner at 9:07 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!