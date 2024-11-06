Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Lisa McClain wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 9th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Lisa McClain won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Tuesday. McClain has served in the U.S. House since 2021. She represents an area that extends north from Detroit's suburbs and encompasses parts of Oakland and Macomb counties. She defeated Democratic challenger Clint St. Mosley. McClain currently serves on the the Committee on Oversight and Accountability. She first ran for the U.S. House having never held political office before and has remained a staunch support of former President Donald Trump throughout her two terms. The Associated Press declared McClain the winner at 10:54 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!