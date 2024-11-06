AP Race Call: Democrat Becca Balint wins reelection to U.S. House in Vermont's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Becca Balint won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Vermont on Tuesday. In 2022, Balint became the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. The former president of the Vermont state Senate and a former middle-school teacher beat two minor party candidates and one independent in this election. The Associated Press declared Balint the winner at 9:01 p.m. EST.

