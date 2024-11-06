Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Joe Courtney wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 2nd Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Tuesday. In a rematch from 2022, Courtney defeated former Republican state Rep. Mike France to win a 10th term. Courtney pitched himself as an "independent voice" for a district in the eastern half of the state that includes the city of New London and a U.S. Navy submarine base. Courtney has pushed for greater defense spending and vocational training for local manufacturers. His opponent, France, is a retired U.S. Navy officer who campaigned on stronger border protection and economic issues. The Associated Press declared Courtney the winner at 11:55 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!