Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Linda Sanchez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 38th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Linda Sánchez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Sánchez defeated Republican Eric Ching, a councilman for the city of Walnut. Sánchez, a long-time incumbent, has served in Congress for more than two decades and sits on the House Committee on Ways and Means. The 38th Congressional District covers a cluster of communities in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Sánchez is a co-founder of the Congressional Labor Caucus and a former labor lawyer. The Associated Press declared Sánchez the winner at 3:46 a.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!