AP Race Call: Republican John Carter wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 31st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. John Carter won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The 83-year-old former judge has served his Central Texas district since 2003. The district includes the sprawling U.S. Army post Fort Cavazos. Carter serves on the House Appropriations Committee, and he is the chair of the subcommittee on military construction and veterans affairs. The Associated Press declared Carter the winner at 9:50 p.m. EST.

