AP Race Call: Republican Craig Goldman wins election to U.S. House in Texas' 12th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Craig Goldman won election to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, holding the seat for the GOP. Goldman previously served in the Texas Legislature, assuming office in 2013. He defeated Democrat Trey Hunt and will replace Rep. Kay Granger, who decided not to seek reelection. The longtime state representative voted to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last year and faced competition from a Paxton-backed candidate in the primary. Goldman campaigned on a pro-business conservative platform to appeal to Fort Worth-area voters in his district. The Associated Press declared Goldman the winner at 8:49 p.m. EST.

