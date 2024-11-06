Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Joyce Beatty wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 3rd Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. Voters' decision to return Beatty to Washington for a seventh term was expected in the heavily Democratic 3rd Congressional District, which includes most of the capital city of Columbus. Beatty is a former state representative who served as the first female Democratic leader of the Ohio House. She is also past president of the Congressional Black Caucus. She defeated Republican Michael Young, a singer-songwriter, real estate developer and Air Force veteran. The Associated Press declared Beatty the winner at 8:26 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!