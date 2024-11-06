Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Maxwell Frost wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 10th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Frost, the youngest member of the House, first won his seat in 2022 at the age of 25, becoming the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. The gun reform and social justice activist handily won a three-person primary earlier this year. Frost defeated Republican Willie Montague to win a second term representing the Orlando-area district. The Associated Press declared Frost the winner at 7:15 p.m. EST. LINK first member Gen Z: https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-ron-desantis-legislature-st-petersburg-congress-d0797e4acae6536ba7e20cd1f5641627

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!