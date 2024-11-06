AP Race Call: Democrat Castro wins reelection to the US House in Texas' 20th Congressional District

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. House in Texas' 20th Congressional District. The San Antonio congressman will serve his seventh term in Congress after first being elected in 2012. Castro was a state senator for 10 years before running for federal office and is a Stanford University and Harvard Law School graduate. He has been a vocal advocate for Latino representation in film and media.

