AP Race Call: Republican Darin LaHood wins reelection to US House in Illinois' 16th District

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Darin LaHood won election to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. He ran unopposed both in the primary and general election. He was first elected to Congress in a special election in 2015 to replace disgraced former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock. LaHood is a former state legislator and the son of Ray LaHood, a former U.S. Transportation Secretary and Illinois congressman. The district stretches along the border Illinois shares with Wisconsin and cuts into north-central Illinois. The Associated Press declared LaHood the winner.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.