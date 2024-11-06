Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Elise Stefanik wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Stefanik has built up a national profile as an unwavering ally of former President Donald Trump and as a sharp-tongued partisan critic. First elected to Congress in 2014 at age 30, she eventually shed her early reputation as a moderate Republican and rose to become the highest-ranking woman in the House Republican leadership. Stefanik represents a largely rural northern New York district that includes some of the most sparsely populated parts of the state. The Associated Press declared Stefanik the winner at 10:49 p.m. EST.

