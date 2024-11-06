Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Lloyd Smucker wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Lloyd Smucker won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Smucker, 60, was running for a fifth term in his heavily Republican district based in Lancaster County in southeastern Pennsylvania. Smucker beat Democrat Jim Atkinson. Smucker is a former state lawmaker who was first elected to Congress in 2016. The Associated Press declared Smucker the winner at 11:08 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!